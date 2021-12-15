Watch
School resumes at both Woodside, Menchville High on Thursday following fatal shooting of student

Woodside cancels all athletic games, practices
ABC15
school students
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:13:25-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - School will resume Thursday for both Woodside and Menchville High School following a fatal shooting that took place after a basketball game Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday night, where a teenager died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School against Woodside High School. The teen was a Woodside High student.

A Warwick High School student has now been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

Woodside High says the school will resume Thursday on an even schedule with classes 1,2,4 and 6. All athletic games and practices are canceled until December 26.

School officials say the crisis team and counselors will be on-site and available all day for anyone that needs it.

School will also resume Thursday for Menchville High on an even schedule with classes 1,2,4, and 6.

