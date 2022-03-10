Scooter sales soar as gas prices continue to climb

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -

During the pandemic sales skyrocketed here at Fusion Cycles in Virginia Beach, as families purchased dirt bikes, go carts and ATVS to get outside. Now, sales are spiking again this time with scooters as gas prices soar.

" "We provide fun, freedom, and independence," said Scott Troiani, ower of Fusion Cycles.

All of that while just sipping on some fuel.

"You get 100 miles per gallon, most of these hold a little over a gallon of gas, " he said.

That means it will cost you just over $4.00 bucks to fill up.

"The entry level scooters start at $1,499," he said.

Far cheaper than a new car, which is what brought in Peter Somsouthi to take one for a spin.

"My truck right now is getting 12 dollars a gallon and it cost be over 70 dollars to fill up," said Somsouthi."Between gas and affordability this is the best option."

He chose an electric model, taking the costly gas completly out of the equation.

"You charge it for two hours and you are gonna go 40 miles on that charge," said Troiani. "For the last 60 days we haven't been able to keep them in stock"

Troiani says sales have tripled at Fusion Cycles over the past year.

"We have people coming in commenting how much it costs to fill up our gas tanks," said Troiani. "My inbox is full every day from inquiries about what gas mileage our vehicles get and do we have them in stock ."

You dont need a license, insurance or an inspection just register, toss on a helmet and your good to go. Just don't ride on the highways the scooters go about 35 mph on city streets.

"It is an opportunity to save a little money, I called it smiles per gallon," said Troiani.

For a list of rules and regulations with scooters and mopeds click here.

