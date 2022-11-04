Scotty Quixx owners sue City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of Scotty Quixx have filed a lawsuit against the city of Norfolk.

The owners of Scotty Quixx and the landlord are asking a judge to reverse the city's decision to take away their entertainment permit and are demanding their business be able to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million.

Since September, Scotty Quixx has been fighting for their permit as they went to a revocation hearing. It came as Norfolk's city manager said the city council would be cracking down on permit violations to reduce crime downtown.

Scotty Quixx is the third business to take the city to court over the crackdown on permits, however, they are the first to file a lawsuit.