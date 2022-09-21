Owners of Scotty Quixx in Norfolk push to stay open as city targets nightclub status

NORFOLK, Va. - The owners of Scotty Quixx in downtown are hoping to stay open as the city targets their status as a nightclub.

Next week, the city council will vote on whether or not to revoke their special exception, which allows Scotty Quixx to operate as a nightclub and serve alcohol late at night.

In a statement, city officials say Scotty Quixx's reporting of their non-alcoholic sales to Virginia ABC doesn't equate to what they've reported to the city on meal tax forms.

Virginia ABC requirements say at least 45-percent of sales must be from food or non-alcoholic drink sales. The city says the discrepancy means Scotty Quixx is either selling more alcohol than it's supposed to, not reporting sales correctly to the city, or both.

City staff are recommending Scotty Quixx lose their special exception, which is now referred to as a conditional use permit.

The owners, Alfred Ragas, Jr. and Chris Johnson, say they were not notified about any issues prior to receiving notice from the city last week.

They say if they were to lose their exception it could mean closure.

"This would take a lot of money away from our family," Ragas said. "You're going to take all that away from us for something that could've been a slight mistake that we could've corrected immediately. I feel like they're lumping us in with other places down here and we're nothing like that."

The owners and their attorney will be in front of the city council on Sept. 27 to make their case.

In addition to Scotty Quixx, California Burrito could lose its conditional use permit due to concerns of overcrowding.

Last week, city council members voted to take away Legacy Lounge's conditional use permit.

Earlier this month, the city shut down Culture Lounge & Restaurant.