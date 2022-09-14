Norfolk City Council votes to revoke Legacy Lounge's permit

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council has voted to revoke Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit. The council voted to revoke Legacy's permit 7-1.

This means that Legacy can only operate as a restaurant without alcohol or without live entertainment.

The city says an investigation found Legacy in violation after four people were shot outside of their lounge last month.

During Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Paul Riddick brought up how Chicho's conditional use permit wasn't under consideration for being revoked after three people were shot and killed. He said that it is not fair that the lounge is being treated this way.

Riddick was the one council member who voted against the revocation.

"With closing Legacy and allowing the White club on Granby street where people were killed to stay open. We had a club on Granby street back in March where people were killed outside of the business. But yet they have not had to come before this council and beg to stay open. Legacy did not have a murder," Riddick said.

During the city council meeting, Norfolk Assistant City Attorney Kat Taylor showed video of the shooting suspect, Tyshawn Gray being dragged out of Legacy by ununiformed security.

"This is different than a shooting that merely happens outside of a business. The shooting is related to Legacy’s business operation. Legacy violated the conditions of CUP contributing to a negative effect on the city," Taylor said.

Legacy’s attorney saying the shooting was out of their control since it happened outside.

"He’s taken outside their establishment, leaves, goes to get a gun and then shoots into a crowd. That has nothing to do with Legacy Lounge," Legacy's attorney said.

News 3 spoke with Legacy's owner before the hearing and he believes all businesses are not held to the same standard.

"I hate to say it but sometimes I feel like because we’re a minority-owned business, it seems like it’s attacked immediately more so than it is a slap on the wrist for other businesses," Warren Salvodon, the owner of Legacy Lounge said.

The owner says businesses should not be held responsible for shootings that happen outside of their establishment.

"After a person leaves here and goes to their vehicle, we all think that they had a great time and they are going home. What they choose to do after that, I have no control over," Salvodon said.

Legacy released the following statement after Norfolk City Council's vote:

Legacy Lounge chose Norfolk for its potential, not its problems. Fighting for their country is something they are proud of. Fighting with Norfolk City Council who will watch their news interviews but not see them in person is not something they feel that same pride in. We thank Councilman Riddick for speaking on the issue of fairness. All they ask is for that same fairness and they will continue to extend their standing invitation to City Council and downtown Norfolk stakeholders.





The city council also discussed making changes to how Dj's live entertainment and nightclubs are defined. They voted to defer that vote, which was a relief for many business owners Tuesday night.

