Legacy Lounge responds to permit being revoked by Norfolk City Council

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk City Council plans to take an unusual vote on whether to revoke a conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

Council will make changes to conditional use permits, a permit required for businesses that sell alcohol. The City of Norfolk is cracking down on businesses in an effort to address crime in Downtown Norfolk.

City Council will vote in tomorrow’s meeting on whether to revoke a conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant and Lounge. The city says an investigation found the club in violation after four people were shot outside of their lounge last month.

"How can the city of Norfolk actually revoke the conditional use permit for a small business without actually talking to the small business," Warren Salvodon, the owner of Legacy Lounge said.

Warren Salvodon says he received this notice from the city stating that action has been initiated to revoke their conditional use permit. It will be up for discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting.

"Revocation. No conversation with the owner who actually put his blood, sweat, and tears into the business," Salvodon said.

If the city council approves revocation, Legacy will be forced to shut down.

The City of Norfolk sent a statement, saying in part, “A police investigation and accompanying social media footage of events occurring within and near legacy this August 5 revealed no uniformed security were within the business.”

A requirement the city says is needed to hold a conditional use permit.

"I’ve never went a day without security. For the city to say that’s what the situation is we didn’t have security that night because of a social media video is nonsense," Salvodon said.

A document that the owner shared with us from police states that after an altercation occurred inside the club, Legacy’s security began to flush patrons out of the nightclub into the street stating there was security present that night.

"Did the gunman have a gun when he came in here that you all know of?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Salvodon.

"No ma'am. No ma'am. No firearm makes it in here," he responded.

Salvodon, an army veteran, says patrons are wanded by security.

"Everyone gets patted down all the way. The firearms will never make it in here. No weapons of any sort," Salvodon said.

The owner says businesses should not be held responsible for shootings that happen outside of their establishment.

"After a person leaves here and goes to their vehicle, we all think that they had a great time and they are going home. What they choose to do after that, I have no control over," Salvodon said.

He believes all businesses are not held to the same standard.

"I hate to say it but sometimes I feel like because we’re a minority-owned business, it seems like it’s attacked immediately more so than it is a slap on the wrist for other businesses," Salvodon said.

Several Downtown Norfolk business owners tell News 3 they will be speaking at the city council meeting to address their concerns.

The City of Norfolk released the following statement: