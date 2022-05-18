Norfolk man arrested in connection with Granby Street shooting that left 3 people dead, 2 people injured

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man was arrested in connection with a March 2022 shooting that left three people dead and two more injured on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

According to police, 24-year-old Antoine M. Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

Legrande was arrested in Norfolk without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department’s Special Operations Team.

He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

On March 19, 2022, officers were called to the 300 block of Granby Street outside of Chicho's Pizza for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot injuries.

Portsmouth man Devon Harris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 25-year-old Norfolk woman Sierra Jenkins was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A third victim, 24-year-old Portsmouth man Marquel Andrews, was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 12.

Two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

"I commend the tireless work of @NorfolkPD in making this arrest," Ramin Fatehi, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, said on Twitter. "Here at @NorfolkCWA I will devote our best people to seeking justice and accountability in this important case. My condolences continue to go to the victims and their families. We will seek justice for you."