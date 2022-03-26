Semi-Pro football player killed in Granby Street shooting remembered in football game fundraiser

SMITHFIELD, Va - Teammates of semi-professional football player Devon “Malik” Harris remembered him today in a football game. Harris was shot and killed last Saturday in front of Chichos Pizza on Granby Street as he was an innocent bystander.

Harris was a linebacker for the Virginia beach Rhinos, a semi-professional football team for 5 years. All proceeds from today’s game will be going towards Harris’s funeral expenses. Harris grew up in Portsmouth and had been playing football since he was 4-years-old. Devon and his brother Calvin Harris were teammates for the same semi-professional team.

"I know we did this for him. He wouldn’t want me to miss no games, practices so I got to be here to finish the season off. Malik enjoyed playing football, joking and being fly," Calvin Harris III, the brother of Devon “Malik” Harris tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Harris was 25-years-old. His funeral will be held on April 4th at the St. Martin deliverance center