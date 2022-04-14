Girlfriend of Portsmouth father, the third victim in Granby Street shooting, recalls his final days in hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - Marquel Andrews is the third victim to die after the tragic Granby Street shooting. Andrews was shot on March 19 and was in the hospital in critical condition until he died on Tuesday, April 12.

Andrews' girlfriend, Amirrah Wilson, says he fought hard to stay alive and was in the hospital with him during his final days.

Amirrah Wilson Marquel Andrews and Amirrah Wilson

"He enjoyed being around his kids, he enjoyed being around his family. He’s gonna be truly missed by everybody. Especially his kids and babies are hurt. They took their daddy away," Wilson said.

Andrews leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

"They are young and still trying to process their daddy is not coming back, and me as the girlfriend is trying to process it as well, and it’s really hard," Wilson tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

Andrews was in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot on Granby Street. Wilson says he fought a strong fight.

"I watched him go through so many stages. He used to tell me he was tired and I would [say], ‘No, you’re tired. Just keep going. You’re getting better. You’ll be going home soon.' That night before he passed away, he went through a lot of trauma, and he gave up. He was really tired," Wilson said.

Wilson says Andrews was hanging out that night with his friend, Devon “Malik” Harris, who also died as a result of the shooting.

A growing memorial sits outside of Chicho’s Pizza on Granby Street, almost a month after the deadly shooting. The other victim was Sierra Jenkins, a Virginian-Pilot reporter. Two others were injured shooting.

After three people died in the in the shooting, families of the victims and the community are still searching for answers. Norfolk Police say they are still investigating the shooting, and there is no word yet on a possible suspect.

