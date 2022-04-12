Third victim dies at hospital following quintuple shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A third person has died following a Granby Street quintuple shooting that also left two 25-year-olds dead.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on March 19, 2022. An officer was notified of a gunshot victim in the 300 block of Granby Street, just outside of Chicho's.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth man Devon M. Harris, dead at the scene. A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 25-year-old Norfolk resident Sierra Jenkins, later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Police say Portsmouth man Marquel S. Andrews, 24, died from his injuries on April 12, 2022.

The other two victims are expected to recover.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.