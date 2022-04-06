Watch
Portsmouth, Norfolk officials hold town hall meeting addressing gun violence

Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:23:45-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – City leaders and community activists are gathering in Portsmouth Wednesday evening to talk about gun violence.

The event is being called “The Tale of Two Cities: Gun Violence Epidemic.”

Police chiefs and elected officials from both Norfolk and Portsmouth are expected to participate. Though Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone just announced his retirement, organizers say they believe he’s still planning to attend.

The coordinator for the event is Bishop Barry R. Randall.

The gun violence forum is open to the public. It’s being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Portsmouth City Council Chambers at 801 Crawford Street.

