Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to retire from department after 33 years of service

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will retire in April, according to City Manager Chip Filer.

Boone's last day in office will be April 8. He will then be on leave until April 29, when he will officially depart.

Deputy Chief Mike Goldsmith will step in as police chief in the interim.

“After serving this community for over 30 years, I have decided the time is right to retire,” Boone said in a statement. “My goal was to see the department through the pandemic and, as we begin to emerge, there is an opportunity for a change in leadership.”

According to the City of Norfolk, Chief Boone started his law enforcement career with the Norfolk Police Department in 1989 and was appointed Chief of Police in 2016.

During his career, he has served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, The Office of Professional Standards and the Patrol Division, the city website said.

Under his leadership, the Office of Community Relations was created and enhancements to available programs and local partnerships have seen a direct impact on Norfolk’s community engagements.

More than 20 community outreach initiatives and the department’s signature programs (Cops and Curls, Cops and Kids Eating (CAKE), Police Leadership Unveils Success (PLUS), and Clergy Patrol) have been nationally recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Most recently, Chief Boone has been outspoken about gun violence issues in Norfolk and said the extreme officer shortage is making it very difficult for officers in the streets.

The City will begin the search for a new Chief of Police immediately. The search is expected to take five months.

This is a developing story.