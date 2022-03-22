Norfolk Police Chief addresses violence, officer vacancies following deadly weekend shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Following a weekend of tragedy in Norfolk, News 3 spoke with Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

An argument over a spilled drink led to the quintuple shooting that left two dead and three hospitalized.

The shooting took the life of a Semi-Pro football player from Portsmouth and a Virginian-Pilot reporter.

Police Chief Boone tells News 3 that right now there is no suspect information in the violent shooting. He called the late-night hours of the shooting— the witching hours as there are constant problems. He did not have answers about the shooting due to it still being under investigation.

At this time, Boone said he doesn’t know how many shooters there were or if there is video.

Friends and family of 25-year-old journalist Sierra Jenkins gathered in a vigil to remember her at Granby High School where she graduated.

Jenkin's best friend can be found at a memorial at Chico's Pizza, near where the incident that killed her happened. She brings herself there with a chair every day to feel the spirit of her slain best friend. They met next door at Tidewater Community College.

News 3 also spoke with the Norfolk Civic League Tuesday morning and they believe violence in the area is and has been getting worse over the past two years which they believe could be due to a lower police presence and vacancies in the workforce.

Violence was discussed at the March monthly meeting for the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.

Alan Smith with the Norfolk Civic League told News 3 that the league used to know all the cops by name and even used to see them on bikes, segues, and on foot. According to Smith, they have been asking repeatedly for more police presence but haven’t received it.

Boone tells us the extreme officer shortage is making it very difficult for officers in the streets.

They are down 219 officers. He said they are working to try and recruit officers around the country.

According to Chief Boone, he says the problem is pay and the George Floyd ramifications.