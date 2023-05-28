Sea Scout Academy brings more than 100 scouts from multiple states to Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - More than 100 Sea Scouts are on the Peninsula over Memorial Day weekend for the Sea Scout Academy.

The academy is three days of learning about hands-on boating and water safety, with lessons using sailboats, kayaks and more on the waters off Fort Monroe in Hampton.

However, like many events over the holiday weekend, bad weather moved much of the schedule indoors.

Sunday, dozens of Sea Scouts from Virginia, North Carolina and other states as far as Nebraska visited the Mariner's Museum and Park in Newport News.

Norm Effinger

“They have an entire section where they’re doing maritime history of the United States, where they talk about how maritime history has shaped us as a nation, so we hope that gives them a better appreciation for what’s happened in the past and gives them a path for the future," said Norm Effinger, skipper for Ship 1610, the group of Sea Scouts based at Fort Monroe.

The scouts are affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America, but have allowed girls since the 1970s, Effinger says.

Ages range from 14 to 20 and the hope is the lessons they learn on the water can be put to use in life on land too.

Norm Effinger

“I really enjoy the Sea Scouts. It helped me find a leadership role and pursue that," said Jordan Townsend, a member of Ship 1610. "I’m in ROTC. It helped me pursue that as well.”

Sea Scout Academy wraps on Monday afternoon.

In June, the Sea Scouts in Hampton will hold their next big event; a test of their sailing skills by spending two days on the water, moving up the Chesapeake Bay to Baltimore.