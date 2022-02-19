Search for Codi Bigsby brings volunteers to woods near Langley AFB

HAMPTON, Va. - A volunteer search team spent Saturday searching once again for any sign of Codi Bigsby.

Monday will mark three weeks since the 4-year-old was reported missing.

"I have a baby that's 3 and, my motherly instinct, something compels me to keep going," said Jerrina Dixon, who lives in Hampton and tells News 3 she joined search organization W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. in response to hearing Codi's story.

Around a dozen volunteers with the organization turned its attention to a wooded area surrounding a business park off Neil Armstrong Parkway. The neighborhood sits close to Langley Air Force Base and NASA Langley Research Center.

Hampton Police Codi Bigsby

"It's just a very good piece of property," said Joe Slabinski, founder of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. "What changed our focus was the fact that the police put out a call for anybody that has seen Codi since early November. That changes the dynamics of what you're potentially looking for."

Slabinski says if someone was looking to harm Codi, he believes the woods could be a potential hiding place for human remains and couldn't be ruled out, despite being several miles from Codi's home in Buckroe Pointe apartments where he was last reported seen.

The searchers followed a strict method, Slabinski says, to cover as much ground as possible.

"The team right now is completely composed of military vets, most of us combat vets. We have a sense of getting through woods," he told News 3.

Eyes, and hearts, focused on the little boy the community is so desperate to find.