Search for missing man in Virginia Beach suspended

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a - The search for a 23-year-old Hispanic male has been suspended after a member of the community found the male unresponsive near 23rd st. in Virginia Beach.

Coast Guard officials posted Saturday about the search for the missing man who was initially last seen near the 16th Street Boardwalk.

Authorities were notified around 1:30 a.m last night and upon arrival, police confirmed it was the missing man.

News 3 is working to find more details about the search and the identification of the man.

