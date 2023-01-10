Search for suspect in Dec. 27 Portsmouth homicide continues: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are trying to find a suspect who authorities said is connected to a deadly shooting on Washington Street last month.
On Dec. 27, officers responded to find Jamir Barnes, 20, dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police released pictures of a suspect in the case who was driving a 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen. Authorities described the suspect as an adult male wearing black pants that have white writing on the sides. He's also wearing a black North Face hoodie and a white beany.
Police told News 3 that while the Jeep has been recovered, they're still looking for a white Ford Transit Connect van that might be connected to the case. It had been reported stolen on Dec. 5 from Bay Area Movers Inc. on Victory Court. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Transit Connect van with a missing back passenger hubcap, police said. Authorities believe it's associated with a locksmithing company.
In addition, authorities said they're looking for a dark grey Dodge Challenger.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.