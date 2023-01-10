Search for suspect in Dec. 27 Portsmouth homicide continues: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are trying to find a suspect who authorities said is connected to a deadly shooting on Washington Street last month.

On Dec. 27, officers responded to find Jamir Barnes, 20, dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police released pictures of a suspect in the case who was driving a 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen. Authorities described the suspect as an adult male wearing black pants that have white writing on the sides. He's also wearing a black North Face hoodie and a white beany.

Portsmouth Police Department Portsmouth police believe this person is a suspect in a Dec. 27, 2022, deadly shooting in the 600 block of Washington Street.



Police told News 3 that while the Jeep has been recovered, they're still looking for a white Ford Transit Connect van that might be connected to the case. It had been reported stolen on Dec. 5 from Bay Area Movers Inc. on Victory Court. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Transit Connect van with a missing back passenger hubcap, police said. Authorities believe it's associated with a locksmithing company.

Portsmouth Police Department Portsmouth police believe this vehicle, which was reported stolen, may be connected to a homicide in the 600 block of Washington Street on Dec. 27, 2022.

In addition, authorities said they're looking for a dark grey Dodge Challenger.

Portsmouth Police Department Portsmouth police said they're looking for this Dodge Challenger which is believed to be associated with a homicide on Dec. 27, 2022, in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

