Search warrant reveals details of day Virginia Beach wife allegedly shot, killed husband

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A search warrant obtained by News 3 share details about the events leading up to a Virginia Beach wife allegedly shooting and killing her husband.

Police found Calvin Wang, a 37-year-old active-duty sailor, dead in a home on Bardith Circle on Monday, July 17. They took his wife, Christina Wang, into custody and charged her with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

The search warrants state that earlier Monday, a coworker of Calvin’s tried to locate him and later came in contact with Christina, who told him that she had shot her husband. The following details are outlined in the document:



Calvin’s coworker tried to find him when he didn’t show up for work. He began looking for him and went to the address listed on Calvin’s contact card, located at Oyster Shell Road in Virginia Beach.

At the Oyster Shell Rd. home, he spoke to Christina, who said Calvin was at a home on Bardith Circle and that “he may need to call the police.”

Christina told the coworker that she shot Calvin and wanted to turn herself in. The coworker called 911.

After officers found Calvin dead at the Bardith Circle home, they took Christina into custody. She confessed to shooting Calvin twice on July 15 – two days before police found him dead.

The documents also state that they’re using Christina’s phone as evidence, which she said contains text exchanges between her and Calvin before he died. She also said she typed a message to their 6-year-old son asking for forgiveness, the search warrant states.

Christina remains in custody and is being held without bond.

Stay with News 3 for updates.