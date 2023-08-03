Seatack residents question proposed battery storage facility in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's a proposal to build a new lithium-ion battery energy storage facility in Virginia Beach.

But people in the Seatack neighborhood, where it could go, are pushing back against the plans and questioning its safety.

A representative for the City of Virginia Beach wrote in a statement to News 3:

“At this time, the application for American Power Ventures is not on this month’s Planning Commission agenda and no final decisions have been made to approve or deny the application. Currently, this project is tentatively scheduled for discussion during the September Planning Commission meeting.”

American Power Ventures said it develops and manages power generation and infrastructure projects. It plans to build a lithium-ion battery energy storage system near South Birdneck Road, off Beautiful Street.

In a presentation APV gave to Seatack Community Civic League in November 2022, plans stated that “when discharging, the project will be capable of supplying electricity to about 15,000 homes.” It also read, “Once built, the project will be unmanned and will require only occasional maintenance checks, so traffic impacts will be negligible.”

The paperwork also showed, “The project will not emit pollutants into the environment.”

Homeowner William Cornick, a pastor, says the facility would be built about 100 feet from his property line.

“100 feet is not far,” he said.

Cornick and other members of the Seatack Community Civic League have multiple concerns including the potential for a fire and environmental risks.

“There’s a possibility that whatever there, if leaked, could spread,” said Pastor Cornick.

A representative for the City of Virginia Beach wrote:

“A recommendation to approve or deny the application would be sent by the Planning Commission to City Council for a final vote.”

In general, battery storage facilities/energy storage facilities are only permitted in areas zoned as industrial districts (I-1 and I-2) and require a conditional use permit in both areas.

In addition, any applicant who wants to build a battery storage facility/energy storage facility must meet the requirements of section 225.02 of the city’s zoning ordinance as part of their application, which includes:

· A decommissioning plan

· Appropriate access and water supply as required by the Fire Chief of the City of Virginia Beach

· An on-site fire monitoring system or fire watch prevention plan as required by the fire chief of the City of Virginia Beach.

· An emergency action plan as required by the Fire Chief of the City of Virginia Beach

· Installation and maintenance of any electrical storage system (ESS) shall comply with all applicable provisions of the Virginia Building Codes and the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Codes.

· All buildings and battery cabinet containers are required to be setback 100’ from any lot line.

· Category VI landscape screening.

Of note, Global Technical Systems is located at 421 S. Birdneck Road near the site. According to its website, GTS provides high-tech engineering products and product-based services.

News 3 reached out to American Power Ventures but did not hear back.

Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Virginia Beach City Council member and Founder of the Virginia African American Cultural Center, confirmed with News 3 that this topic has not yet been brought to City Council.

Ross-Hammond shared how Seatack is listed in a self-guided tour of African American History of Virginia Beach.

The Seatack Community Civic League is holding a rally on August 5 at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Church, 118 Bishop Thoroughgood Avenue in Virginia Beach.