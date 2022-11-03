Seaview Loft still not up to code, tenants still unable to return after months

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Seaview Loft is still not up to code and residents still have no answers as to when they will be able to move back in.

The apartment building has been condemned for months after it was deemed unsafe, failing multiple inspections. Residents were given a 48-hour notice to evacuate.

Thursday morning, Ben Weinstein, the building's owner, and his lawyer appeared in court. As of Thursday, the building is still not up to code, according to the judge.

The judge addressed three areas that still need to be worked on. This includes fire alarm panels, boilers, and occupancy issues. Occupancy issues were the major issues addressed after a man was found dead in his apartment despite the building being closed.

In early October police went to conduct a welfare check at the building and found someone dead in one of the apartments. They said the man died of natural causes.

There's no word on what the man was doing in the building. No one is allowed to live there right now, however, the judge did learn some people are still living there. It was announced in court Thursday that access to the building is completely shut off and tenants are no longer allowed in.

Weinstein's lawyer did say they will allow tenants access on an urgent case-by-case basis.

In Thursday's hearing, it was announced that the fire alarms did pass. Mechanical engineers are set to be onsite starting next week to work on boilers issues. There is no estimated time of when that will be completed. The city will also need to see the final report to approve it. One of the elevators did pass inspection last month.

Seaview Lofts tenants also have filed a lawsuit against the landlord after they were forced to leave their homes.

The next status hearing is set for November 16 at 8:30 a.m.

