Seaview Lofts owner to appear in court, in person, following failed elevator inspection

NEWPORT NEWS. Va. - The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.

A judge ordered that Weinstein show up to court in person for the hearing today.

When asked what has taken Weinstein so long to show up to court in person his attorney said "he wasn't asked to come here in person until quite recently. He had a family situation.."

The attorney also claimed that Weinstein met with city officials yesterday, August 4, and they are making positive progress.

The apartment building was recently condemned in July, forcing residents out with only 48 hour notice.

The building was condemned mainly due to the elevators in the building not passing inspection. The building failed inspection multiple times with the latest being on July 29, 2022.

At the time of the last inspection, Harold Roach, Director of Codes Compliance, said there were seven main issues with the building. The issues include the hot water boiler, the boiler heat, stairwell lighting, the fire alarm system, the elevators, equipment in the mechanical room, and the electrical panel box. Some of them passed inspection on July 29, but the elevators and fire safety system did not.

Only one elevator needs to be working in order for the condemnation order on the building to be reversed by a judge.