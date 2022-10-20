Seaview Lofts tenants, landlord try to solve lawsuit outside of court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The Seaview Lofts apartment building has been condemned for nearly four months after it was deemed unsafe, failing multiple inspections.

Seaview Lofts tenants filed a lawsuit against the landlord after they were forced to leave their homes.

Now the tenants and the landlord are trying to come to a resolution as there are efforts to keep this out of court.

The situation impacts many residents; one man has been sleeping in his car.

"When I can afford a hotel, I get a hotel but the last month has been in the car," Nathan Robinson said.

Robinson said as it gets colder, it's becoming more painful to sleep in his car.

"I’m starting to feel the pain in my joints from sitting in the car. I’m starting to really feel the pain in my neck and back," Robinson said.

Robinson is one of at least fifty Seaview tenants who filed a lawsuit against the owner of Seaview, ben Weinstein. The lawsuit alleges that the landlord, Ben Weinstein, knew about the safety violations and code issues at the apartment building. But he opted not to fix them.

According to these court documents, attorneys for Weinstein and attorneys for the tenants are in mediation. Court documents said both parties agreed to have former Hampton Mayor Holly Ward oversee the mediation process.

"I haven’t heard anything from the owners since we were put out four months ago. There’s no line of communication whatsoever with the residents," Robinson said.

Two weeks ago, one of the two elevators passed inspection. However, the air conditioner still needs a green light from a licensed mechanical engineer that it's capable of properly cooling the building. As of now, the hot water boiler inspection has not been scheduled.

"I would like to return back to my apartment. It’s getting cold out there. All of my personal belongings are still in that building," Robinson said.