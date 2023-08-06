Second Corolla wild horse dies after being struck & injured by vehicle

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday that around 7:30 a.m. they received a call from a resident about a horse that had been struck by a vehicle.

When a veterinarian arrived on scene, they determined that the mare, Cora Mae, had fractured her tibia in multiple places and was humanely euthanized.

CWHF says the driver of the vehicle also notified the sheriff's office and a deputy was dispatched and statements were taken, but that this was a "terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated."

Cora Mae was in her teens and one of the top producing mares on the beach, according to CWHF.

In recent years she had foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo, and the youngest, Cosmos, who turns a year old on September 15.

"She was an excellent mother and her offspring are all extremely well-bred. Cora's loss will have a significant, lasting impact on the wild population," CWHF said in the Facebook post.

CWHF thanked everyone involved with helping take care of Cora Mae on Saturday and the quick, compassionate response from the community, staff and veterinarian.

