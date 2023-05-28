Second day of Steel Pier Classic at Virginia Beach Oceanfront canceled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The second day of the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic was canceled due to weather concerns.

The organizers say high winds in excess of 30 mph and scattered thunderstorms caused them to call a lay day for Sunday's competition.

Organizers are still hoping to finish the event on Monday.

"Our team has kept a constant look at conditions and weather patterns over the last few days, but we've had no success in getting a window to run heats," said North America Regional Tour Manager Brian Robbins. "We're hoping that tomorrow morning provides us with an early start and we can run the event on the final day of the waiting period to crown our event and North America Regional Longboard Champions. We will make a call at 7:30 a.m. for a possible 8:00 a.m. start."

Organizers say that with the event pushed to the last day of competition, a condensed heat draw will allow for the one day, winner-take-all finish.

Competitors still challenged the waters at the 1st Street Jetty after the event was called, though organizers say a board was broken in half.

"We're itching to surf and get competition underway so we're pretty psyched," said Greyson Messier, event wildcard. "Some crazy conditions yesterday [and I broke my board]. We've been drinking loads of coffee and eating our way through all of the fine dining establishments of Virginia Beach. We went to the Virginia Beach Aquarium which was awesome. There's also some fun skateparks around town to check out. Hoping conditions improve, but it's Mother Nature and it's out of our hands so we'll have fun either way."

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. ET for a possible 8:00 a.m. ET start for Finals Day.

Stay with News 3 for updates.