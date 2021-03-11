Second suspect arrested in connection with carjacking of 66-year-old woman in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police announced Thursday a second suspect has been arrested and charged after a woman was carjacked in the 100 block of Spanish Trail last week.

Alonzo Q. Tucker, 25, of Hampton has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At 12:33 p.m. on March 5, dispatchers got a call about a carjacking in the 100 block of Spanish Trail. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by someone who showed a gun and demanded her vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Alice Robinson, fled the area in the victim's vehicle. Officers found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but Robinson did not stop; a short vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Robinson hit another passing vehicle in the area of Roane Drive and West Gilbert Street, ending the chase.

No one was injured in the crash.

Robinson was initially charged with carjacking, use of a firearm, conspiracy, felony evade and elude law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to obey a highway sign.

Police added that Robinson was also later charged for her involvement with a carjacking that occurred in the 2000 block of Newton Road.

Additionally, both Tucker and Robinson have also been charged in connection with a business robbery that that happened in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road on March 3.

The two are still in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

