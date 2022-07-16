Second suspect in murder at Norfolk Wawa pleads guilty to lesser offense

NORFOLK, Va. - A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of carjacking in connection with a 2019 murder at a Wawa gas station in Norfolk.

According to court documents, Shonquial E. Hamlin remains in custody at the Norfolk City Jail after pleading guilty. Prosecutors moved to withdraw a robbery charge as part of a plea agreement.

The initial incident happened on May 26, 2019, at the Wawa on E. Little Creek Road. According to court documents, Helena Stiglets exited the store to start her vehicle, then went inside the store and came back.

Hamlin and his co-defendant, Andre Brinkley, were on the side of the building where Stiglets' car was parked. Brinkley allegedly approached Stiglets, then attempted to rob her and shot at her multiple times before trying and failing to steal her vehicle.

Court documents say Hamlin remained on his bike immediately behind Stiglets' car, urging Brinkley to run away after the shooting. He and Brinkley then separated; Hamlin did not attempt to contact the police or assist in apprehending Brinkley.

During a jailhouse interview with News 3, Hamlin gave a detailed version of what he said happened that night, describing how he tried to talk Brinkley down from shooting Stiglets.

"While she was crying, begging for her life, I was telling him, 'Bro don't do this. Don't throw your life away over something so small - you robbing this lady for no reason,'" he said. "I would've taken a bullet for that woman, even though we're not family or close. I would've taken a bullet for that lady just so she could be here today."

Investigators say Hamlin has cooperated fully with the Commonwealth from the time of his arrest on May 27, 2019, and was prepared to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth at Brinkley's trial.

Hamlin's sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 21, 2022.