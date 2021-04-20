Self-driving vehicle makes history at Wright Brothers National Memorial

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - The site of the first flight is a part of history once again.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service and North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are joining at Wright Brothers National Memorial to announce the first-ever trial of a self-driving vehicle on recreational public lands in the U.S.

The Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation (CASSI) will be the subject of a pilot program featuring a self-driving public transit shuttle.

The three-month program aims to test the effectiveness and safety of driverless vehicles.

CASSI was originally piloted at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus last spring and formally introduced at the 2020 Transportation Summit in Raleigh.