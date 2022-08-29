Sen. Kaine visits Ft. Eustis, addresses recruiting challenges

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is making multiple stops in Hampton Roads this week. Monday morning, he was at Fort Eustis for a briefing on Army recruiting.

Kaine met with General Paul E. Funk II and Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) leaders. In addition to the briefing on recruiting, he also toured Army training facilities and met with service members.

Kaine talked about how recruiting goals are down in other branches of the military, particularly in the Army. He also said that physical fitness requirements are one of the most challenging areas that young people struggle to meet.

