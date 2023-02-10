Watch Now
Sen. Tim Kaine to hear about training for shipbuilding

Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:27:21-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) will hear about efforts to train people for careers in the shipbuilding industry during a roundtable discussion on Friday afternoon.

Kaine will take a tour of the The Apprentice School and hear about ways to improve job training for this career field, which can include electricians, heavy metal fabricators, machinists, pipefitters, and shipfitters.

Kaine was recently named Chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower.

Experts say this industry is crucial to the economy of Hampton Roads as well as the nation's national security.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, Kaine has influence over the annual defense spending bills.

