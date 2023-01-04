Sensory-friendly playtime comes to Children's Museum of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Children's Museum of Portsmouth is kicking off the New Year with an inclusive and fun-filled event that is catered just for toddlers.

It's an exclusive three-day event known as "Toddler Days." It provides sensory-friendly activities for preschool-aged children to learn about the world around them.

Activities include foam painting, sock skating, tumbling class, and STEM building classes catered to small children.

Toddler Days happens three times a year and provides kids with the chance to explore the museum while older children are back in school from winter break.

Erin Colston, the museum's manager tells News 3 this event allows kids to engage in playtime while enhancing their learning skills.

"We want to make sure that all the kids have an opportunity to learn regardless of their skill level and ability, so we are trying to be as inclusive as possible," Colston said. "We find that sensory activities allow for that tactile exercising brain and growth and development which is so important for toddlers of all ages and backgrounds so it also gives them a chance to play without realizing that they are learning at the same time."

The event runs from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6.

Toddler Days is a ticketed event. for more information on prices and times visit the museum's website at Childrenmuseumvirginia.com

