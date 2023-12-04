Sentara Health becomes sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care

Effective Nov. 15, Sentara Health became the sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care, LLC, which was operating as a joint venture between Sentara Health and a third party since 2017.

Velocity is comprised of 17 urgent care facilities across Virginia, and is planning to open it's newest location in Elizabeth City early next year.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both Sentara and Velocity Urgent Care to expand and improve access to quality same-day services by offering a more holistic approach for the communities we serve," said Sentara Vice President of Ambulatory Services Kurt Hofelich.

Sentara says through expansion and innovation, they are working to address the full continuum of care needs for consumers whether it be walk-in, same-day service at an urgent care center, primary care or therapy and imaging services at a Sentara location in the community, support from Sentara's mobile clinics that travel throughout the service area, or advanced, state-of-art medical interventions at a Sentara medical center.

"This is an exciting change and one that Velocity and Sentara know will be worthwhile for the communities that we serve, the organization, and our Velocity team members," said Barbara Smith, Velocity Urgent Care CEO. "We are looking forward to continuing serving our communities with high-quality care."

Sentara Health says they have been working in partnership with Velocity Urgent Care since Dec. 2017, when they transferred operations of seven Sentara Urgent Care facilities in the Hampton Roads area to the Velocity joint venture.

In recent years, expansion of Velocity Urgent Care has followed Sentara's growth in Virginia and North Carolina with all Velocity locations within a convenient distance to existing Sentara hospitals and medical facilities.