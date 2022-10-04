Watch Now
News

Actions

Sentara Healthcare is hosting a free drive-thru flu clinic

Sentara Healthcare 2.PNG
News 3
Sentara Healthcare 2.PNG
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 16:27:09-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sentara Healthcare will host free drive-thru vaccination clinics on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

There will be 13 locations stationed across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The event is free and open to adults ages 18 and older.

Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and appointments are not required.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, and a mask is required to receive a flu shot.

For more information visit www.sentara.com/flushots

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events