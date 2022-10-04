Sentara Healthcare is hosting a free drive-thru flu clinic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sentara Healthcare will host free drive-thru vaccination clinics on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

There will be 13 locations stationed across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The event is free and open to adults ages 18 and older.

Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and appointments are not required.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, and a mask is required to receive a flu shot.

For more information visit www.sentara.com/flushots