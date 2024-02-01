Sentara Norfolk General Hospital reveals renovated unit for high-risk pregnancies

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara Health cut the ribbon on its $1.2 million renovated Antepartum unit on Thursday; the only one of its kind in Hampton Roads.

The unit, located at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, focuses on caring for women who are having difficult or dangerous pregnancies. They can spend weeks or even months in a hospital room prior to giving birth if they're high-risk for complications.

SNGH's unit has cared for around 900 expectant months each of the last two years, according to the hospital.

The renovated space is on a new floor and increased the number of beds from 15 to 21. It's also brighter; a feature nurses hope can make a difference for patients going through a challenging time.

“We do hear about postpartum depression quite a bit, but no one really talks about antenatal depression and it is very real," said Angie Moore, the Clinical Nurse Manager for the Antepartum Unit. "You have a sick mama, her baby may be sick and she may be here for long periods of time, away from her family.”

One of those patients is Ivory Bishop of Chesapeake. She's been in the Antepartum unit for around two months after her water broke at just 24 weeks.

“When I first came down [to the renovated unit], it was a big shock to me. I was so surprised. It was a change and to be honest, it really brought my spirits up," she told News 3.

Bishop is expected to remain in the unit until her baby boy is born later this month, at which point, her room will be taken by another expectant mother needing special care to ensure her little one arrives into the world, safe and healthy.