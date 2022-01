SUFFOLK, Va. - Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk welcomed the first baby born in Sentara's Hampton Roads hospitals in 2022.

Hannah Downey and her boyfriend Matthew Walston had their first child, Brixton Walston, at 12:25 a.m.

According to Sentara, Brixton is a "happy, healthy baby" weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

Last year's first baby was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk at 12:08 a.m.