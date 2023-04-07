Sentara registered dietitian weighs in on garlic shots; News 3's Kurt Williams gives them a try

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Various websites list garlic as a superfood, claiming it does everything from lowering your blood pressure to protecting you against the common cold.

Some tout the power of downing shots of garlic, and there are various how-to recipes online. News 3 anchor Kurt Williams met up with Ashley Moody, a registered dietitian from Sentara Healthcare, to sample garlic shots in this edition of Living Well.



They started off by chopping up garlic cloves while Ashley explained why there's so much interest in healthy living articles about garlic.

"The reason garlic is having such a moment is because garlic is a prebiotic and prebiotics can support our gut health," said Ashley.

As Kurt continued to chop and dice, Ashley pointed out, "Do you notice already how much stronger it's become? The more that we process it, the further we mince it, it's going to give a much stronger flavor."

When Kurt asked if the garlic's strength makes it healthier, Ashley explained, "[The strength] doesn't necessarily make it healthier — just makes it stink more."

After chopping a few cloves, they added lemon juice to some small glasses.

When preparing the shot recipe, Ashley went on record to let Kurt know where she stands on the garlic shot trend.

"I'm not endorsing any of this. The message I want to drive home is that while Kurt is brave here, obviously, garlic in its raw form is a very powerful taste. It can be harder to digest and could potentially cause a little bit of upset stomach," said Ashley. "If you want to potentially get kind of more of the prebiotic, nutritional fun garlic offers, this might not have to be the way to go."

Next, Kurt chopped up some ginger to add to the concoction.

"You also sometimes see people adding ginger to their garlic shots, which can have the ability to help with some nausea, which you might need after you take this," Ashley said with a laugh, before doubling down on her thoughts about garlic shots. "I just want to point out that the best way to get your garlic is probably not this way. You want to add it to your recipes. Roasting garlic is so yummy, adding it to shrimp and pasta."

Before Kurt takes the shot, Ashley mentioned, "You may even want a little bit of honey."

Then, after adding a few squirts of honey, Kurt finally gave it a go. He said, perhaps it's an acquired taste, but it was not the easiest shot to endure.

"I hope that maybe in this exact moment where you have just taken a shot of raw garlic, I don't know how you're feeling, but maybe you are learning that we don't always need to believe what we see on social media," said Ashley.

So, as always, check with your healthcare provider about the possible benefits of garlic, whether it's cooking with it, supplements, or even shots.

