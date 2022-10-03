Several local cities declare state of emergency due to flooding impacts from Ian

NORFOLK, Va.— The biggest concern city crews are preparing for throughout Hampton Roads is major flooding.

Schools are being closed around our region on Monday as the second round of bad weather is forecasted throughout. This follows the impacts of Ian that hit the seven cities on Friday.

Ahead of severe weather cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds, especially residents who live in the Mermaid City.

"The last storm that kind of came through our apartment flooded a bit," said Blake Wintersteen, concerned about major flooding.

Wintersteen, an Alabama native, recently moved to the Ghent area. He said flooding is not something that he's accustomed to and is on high alert, with news the city of Norfolk is under a local state of emergency due to the tidal flooding from Ian.

"I haven't seen it before like this," said Wintersteen.

Leading city leaders like Jim Redick are keeping a close eye on areas along the water known to flood.

"We usually look to the Hague, to Hampton Boulevard, the East Beach, Ocean View, and over near the Berkley Campostella area. There are some hotspots but this is going to be a lot more than that," said Jim Redick, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

This follows the first wave of Ian that hit the seven cities Friday, and Norfolk public schools will be closed Monday because of the second wave of flooding that is anticipated.

"If you don't have to be on the roads tomorrow I would discourage you from doing it, and if you do have to be on the roads don't drive through the flood waters," said Redick.

On the Peninsula, they're taking the same approach. The city manager also declared a local state of emergency in Hampton as of Sunday night. City leaders tell News 3 they have canceled school for Monday and city crews are working around the clock to respond to areas, that are known to flood, such as Buckroe, Fort Monroe, fox hill, Langley and other low-lying areas.

"The city has opened all of their public parking garages and parking lots for free parking so anyone that lives in a flood zone can get their car somewhere safe," said Mike Holtzclaw, City of Hampton.

Along with shelters opening up for people who may have to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

"Public works is stressing to people please do not put trash out right now, if tree limbs flew down do not put that in the street just yet," said Holtzclaw.

"I'm going to secure everything on my patio probably just bring it all inside so nothing get's blown off," said Wintersteen.

Along with bringing your stuff inside, city leaders couldn't stress enough the importance of not driving in these flooded waters. Many cars these days are electric and you wouldn't want to throw your phone in water so it's the same thing with your car.

