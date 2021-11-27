Several local museums join push for Museum Store Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. - Get a unique gift...and support a local museum while you're at it!

There's another shopping day to add to the list: Museum Store Sunday is November 28.

The day, which celebrates its fifth year in 2021, asks shoppers to visit and support gift shops inside their local museums.

To mark the occasion, Norfolk's Chrysler Museum of Art is offering a 20 percent discount to members and a once-a-year 15 percent discount to non-members.

"We truly have something for everyone here and our products in the gift shop reflect the entire museum so whether it's modern art that you're interested in or ancient glass, we have something for you," said Jay Thomson, Chrysler's Museum Shop Manager, who's keeping his space open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The discounts also work for online purchases, he tells News 3.

On the other side of the water, the Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News is offering something similar. Norfolk's Nauticus Museum is offering free shipping through Monday.

Thomson, who is also the regional president for the Museum Store Association, says revenues from a day like Museum Store Sunday help support local museums, especially locations like the Chrysler, which don't charge admission.

"All the sales from the gift shop go to support the museum's mission and programs," he said. "Often times, supporting the work of local artists too."

Click HERE for a full list of participating Museum Store Sunday locations in our region.