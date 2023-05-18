Sex education curriculums vary among Hampton Roads school districts

NORFOLK, Va. — Middle and high schoolers across Virginia learn the usual topics like math, science, and English, but one topic that's created controversy between parents and school boards is how to teach lessons on health, specifically sexual health.

The Norfolk School Board put lessons about gender and sexual identity on the syllabus Wednesday with its approval of "Get Real: Comprehensive Sex Education That Works."

It's a curriculum distinct from other area schools.

"I'm always hearing 'Why are you doing all this testing and not teaching practical skills to set them up for the future?' And here we are doing that," said school board member Dr. Adale Martin at Wednesday night's meeting.

The Get Real program satisfies the state Family Life Education guidelines.

"It also goes beyond because it gives them a practical experience and understanding of what this actually is," added Dr. Martin.

Virginia schools are required to teach topics related to sex education in their health programs, but the curriculum isn't required to be comprehensive. It must also emphasize abstinence and include instruction on consent.

Norfolk schools will continue to follow the state's rules, but add in lessons on terminology and gender identity, sexuality, and sexual risks.

Schools across Hampton Roads also follow Family Life Education guidelines but vary school-to-school in specific lesson breakdowns.

For example, Portsmouth's curriculum includes 7th-grade discussion on teen pregnancy risks and learning to say no. Suffolk includes lessons on adoption and avoiding sexual assault. Virginia Beach's curriculum outlines lessons on human trafficking and internet safety.

In all programs and in all schools parents have the ability to review material and remove their children from any lesson.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed psychotherapist based in Hampton Roads, said it can be difficult for some parents to communicate with their children about the topic.

"Most parents don't want to acknowledge how early their children actually may be exposed to sexual information and content," said Dr. Williams.

She added she's seen kids as young as seven addicted to graphic materials. She said open conversation and education are helpful.

"It also encourages them to have healthy boundaries and protects children. Predators often groom children based on their innocence and lack of knowledge," said Dr. Williams.

So, how do you know your child is ready to talk?

"Children will oftentimes let us know by the questions they ask. They will ask questions and you have to be prepared at that moment to engage and have that conversation," said Dr. Williams.

The CDC outlines tips and resources on having age-appropriate conversations with your child. Dr. Williams also helps families co-parent and speak with their kids: https://www.drsarahw.org/.

More information on the Get Real program can be found here: https://www.getrealeducation.org/.

The Get Real program in Norfolk will start in the fall.