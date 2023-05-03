Sexual assault investigations lead to cold case arrest in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Thomas J. Obryen, 41, has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in 2021 as a result of other unrelated investigations.

On October 16, 2021, around 4:50 a.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of an unresponsive woman in the roadway.

The woman, later identified as Angela R. Joyner, 51, of Chesapeake, was taken to the hospital where police say she later died from her injuries.

TRENDING:1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

During recent investigations involving Obryen, detectives say they uncovered evidence related to the unsolved homicide of Joyner.

As a result, Obryen has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police explained that Obryen was already being held on charges related to ongoing sexual assault investigations that occurred on March 26, 2023, around 3:40 a.m. and April 27, around 3:55 a.m.

He will remain in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Special Crimes Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information about any of these investigations to contact the Special Crimes Unit at (757)-664-7033.

They may also contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.