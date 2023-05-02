Shake Shack unveils new plant-based options

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shake Shack is unveiling three new plant-based options in their restaurants nationwide.

The options are a Veggie Shack, made from seasonal veggies and grains, a non-dairy chocolate shake and non-dairy chocolate frozen custard, made with NotMilk, a sustainable, plant-based beverage that tastes, cooks and blends like regular milk.

Shake Shack said fans had been asking for a "Shack-worthy" veggie burger, and this version was born from "testing different iterations over the course of five years."

The shake and frozen custard will be the first ever nondairy options, according to the restaurant.

The Veggie Shack will be available beginning Friday, and the nondairy shake and custard are available beginning Tuesday.