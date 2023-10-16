'She had such a colorful personality:' Family, friends of leukemia patient raise money for cancer research

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach neighborhood was colored with love and support for the family and loved ones of Abby Furco.

Two years ago, Furco passed away after a long fight with cancer that started at age four.

On Sunday, the second annual Abby Furco Memorial Color Fun Run kicked off with 300 runners and walkers and 100 volunteers. The 5k was organized in Abby's old neighborhood by three of her best friends, Carolina, Elizabeth and Jenna.

Abby's friends said her glowing and vibrant personality inspired them to organize a color run.

"When she walked into a room, she just lit up a room. She had this huge personality with her laugh and her smile was everything. She was just amazing to be around. We thought a color run would encapsulate her colorful personality," explained Elizabeth Castano and Caroline Nelson.

Pattie and Joe Furco, Abby's parents, said their daughter was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia.

"She beat cancer twice. Unfortunately, [she] passed away two years ago this week due to side effects from treatment," explained Furco.

Caroline Nelson, who was Abby's friend since age five, says she was a walking, talking miracle.

"When she was ten years old, the doctors told her she wouldn't live, and she did because she was that much of a fighter," explained Nelson.

With the money from the race, her loved ones wanted to help create miracles for other children with cancer by donating to St. Baldrick's Foundation - a foundation that funds research for childhood cancer. On Sunday, the racers raised more than $10,000, surpassing their donation goal.

During the race, family and friends said they knew Abby was smiling down, somewhere over the rainbow.

"There was an amazing rainbow at the start, so we know that she's here with us. We miss her terribly, but we know that Abby is smiling and she's proud of everyone" said Pattie Furco.

If you'd like to donate towards child cancer research, click here.