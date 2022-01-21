Store shelves, gas pumps empty as Virginia Beach shoppers prepare for snowy weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With inclement weather expected Thursday and Friday comes panic buying for many shoppers.

The 7-Eleven gas station on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach is sold out of gas. Store associates says it's due to an overwhelming amount of people filling up their pumps.

"[I'm] surprised. They had a couple days' warning, and surprised they are totally out," Taz Theodore, a driver, said.

As many are preparing for the snow, empty shelves at Harris Teeter on N. Great Neck Road are completely out chicken and ground beef. The Food Lion on Virginia Beach Boulevard is also sold out of chicken.

"We had to stock up for stuff for the house. The weather is coming in - got to get ready for the snow. We actually were trying to get some chicken. They didn’t have any chicken," Nick Long, a Food Lion customer, said.

Meanwhile, at Lowe's in Virginia Beach, the store is sold out of shovels and snow melt. For Christina Smith and her family, they got the last two boxes of Duraflame fire logs.

"They burn four or five hours. It’s not so good for heat, but it's something when you have nothing," Christina said.

She also bought salt to keep her driveway clear.

"It's, like, for water conditioning, but it works on the driveway when it's icy," Christina said.

Hampton Roads could get several inches of snow.

"I'm not even going to go to the grocery store. I'm not even going to bother."

"We got a little extra food for the house; a generator if needed," one shopper said.

Drivers who have electric cars are also preparing for snowy weather.

"If the power goes out, then you’re in trouble. You better hope you can get to a super charging station," driver Antoine Whitted said.

Ward and his friend, David Cattoway, are preparing for the worst if their house power goes out.

"Trying to get a full charge just to be prepared not knowing what the weather will bring," Cottoway said.

