'She’s always in very good spirits:' Chesapeake brother describes sister stuck in Israel

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake family is praying for the safe return of their loved one who is currently in Israel.

Emanuel Yancey says his sister, Anitra Yancey, has been there for several weeks and that she couldn’t make it out once the fighting started.

“She said it’s hard to get out presently for Americans; no American flights going out that she’s aware of,” stated Emanuel Yancey.

He also said that she’s moving locations to a hostel.

While on the phone with her brother, Anitra described the situation, “Once the sirens started, we of course had to take shelter, but that was yesterday. Now it’s been pretty quiet in Jerusalem. Most of the fighting and casualties and things are near the Gaza strip.”

This is Yancey’s second trip, according to her brother. He said she is celebrating various religious festivals while in Israel. She also sent a video of a prayer gathering.

“Despite what she’s going through, she doesn’t sound worried,” her brother stated. "She doesn’t sound anxious. More people here are worried for her than I sense the worry that she has, so that encourages me a lot."

The two keep in touch mostly through WhatsApp, a free messaging service.

Emanuel Yancey hopes his sister can get a flight next week and will be safely reunited with her loved ones in Hampton Roads.

