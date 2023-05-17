Shift in North Carolina's abortion laws brings mixed reactions

New stricter abortion laws coming out of North Carolina this week are causing mixed reactions among those who are impacted.

Currently, people can have an abortion up to 20 weeks in North Carolina. By July 1st, it will be illegal after 12 weeks, though there are some exceptions. Victims of rape and incest can receive an abortion between 12 weeks and 20 weeks.

In addition, if a doctor determines that the unborn child has a life-limiting abnormality, an abortion can be performed.

The bill says the procedure can be performed at any time if there is a medical emergency for the mother.

On Wednesday, News 3 asked a few people living in North Carolina their opinion. Some people like Maritta Armstrong think expectations should be made.

"I personally believe if someone got raped and got pregnant then that's certainly grounds for receiving an abortion," said Armstrong.

Yvonne Stone says she is pro-life and that abortion isn't always the only solution.

"There's plenty of people I'm sure that would like to adopt because they're not able to have their own children and I'm sure they would love to have somebody else's child to raise," Stone said.

Ruth Osorio, an assistant professor of Women's Studies and Rhetoric at Old Dominion University, argues that the new law doesn't give women who unintentionally became pregnant enough time to make a decision.

"It is very feasible that people won't know that they're pregnant until 8 weeks, 12 weeks even," Osorio. Once they find out that they're pregnant they might need time to investigate and research their options."

Currently, there are several southern states that ban abortion, but Virginia allows abortions beyond 12 weeks. Osorio says she hopes it stays that way.

"I think there's a hope that Virginia stays a welcome place for reproductive health decisions and I think there's also some curiosity to see how it will impact the services being provided to our local communities," says Osorio.

Many like Armstrong believe it's ultimately a personal decision.

"I don't think there's a right or wrong I think it depends on each individual situation," said Armstrong.

