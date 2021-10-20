Shooting in Norfolk Food Lion parking lot leaves one woman injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that took place in a Food Lion parking lot.

Around 1:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to the Food Lion parking lot located at 3530 Tidewater Drive for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to SNGH for treatment. According to the preliminary investigation, the woman and the suspect were having a verbal argument prior to the incident.

This is the second shooting to happen at a grocery store in Hampton Roads Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday morning, police responded to a shooting near a Harris Teeter in Virginia Beach.

This is a developing story.

