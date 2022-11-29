Shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach leaves 52-year-old man dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 52-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting last week in Virginia Beach.

On Nov. 23, Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. Authorities got a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the same location.

When officers got to the scene, they found Steven Watkins with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not provide any information about potential suspects in the case, but police are calling it a homicide

Police said they're still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

