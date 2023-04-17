'Shore Drive Sucks:' Website, signs point to serious concerns over delayed improvement project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Shore Drive Sucks.” That’s the wording on some signs that were recently posted in the Virginia Beach corridor. The signage is garnering quite a bit of attention.

The black and white, simple yard signs were put up anonymously. It’s evident from the website that it stems from locals who are frustrated at how the City has delayed roadway improvement projects yet again.

Phase 4 of the Shore Drive Capital Improvement Project would include stormwater drainage, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

Virginia Beach City Council Member Joash Schulman said work is being done on the east side of the Lesner Bridge, but after costs nearly doubled, the City decided to reallocate funds that were intended for the west side of the bridge.

“We’re getting less money from the federal government for pandemic relief. There were some hard choices that the city manager had to make in terms of capital projects and other aspects of the budget,” explained Schulman.

Studies from the City of Virginia Beach show approximately 35,000 vehicles travel on Shore Drive daily.

The councilman said he understands the desire for wanting improvements and he will continue to push for them.

Schulman added, “To see the project was delay deferred was extremely disappointing to me, because I knew it would be also extremely disappointing to our residents.”

One of those residents is Tim Solanic.

“It’s going to be delayed a third time to some random, magical date in the future while the Oceanfront continues to get infinite amounts of money, even though this road right here is considered the gateway to the Oceanfront!” Solanic exclaimed. “Now it’s going to take 30 years to get sidewalks and safety?”

The Ocean Park Civic League is encouraging neighbors to write council members and encourage them to vote for funding in future budget meetings.

“I think the defunding of the project gives us serious concerns with the leadership within the city and city council that they’re just going to pass aside all the promises and commitments that have been made over the years, to delay this project even further,” stated Danny Murphy, President of Ocean Park Civic League.

Murphy said the organization isn’t responsible for the sign or website, but he understands the frustration.

“We would like continuous sidewalks, lighting, anything a modern roadway would bring,” Murphy explained. “We see it in the rest of the city, and they seem to be able to find dollars for various places, but it’s been 18 years and we still don’t have a shovel in the ground yet.”