Should a grand jury investigate Norfolk's Commonwealth's Attorney? Hearing will determine

NORFOLK, Va. — A court hearing Monday afternoon will examine whether a special grand jury should be empaneled to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

Last month, a group of people filed a petition asking a judge to summon a grand jury to investigate Fatehi as a "public nuisance," saying he has failed to adequately do his job.

A judge then ordered Fatehi to respond to the petition, which was filed by Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, who lost to Fatehi in the Norfolk Democratic Party's Primary for Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney in 2021.

In court filings, Fatehi calls the petition a "naked political stunt on the part of Mr. Fatehi's political opponents" and asked the judge to dismiss the petition.

Fatehi has defended his job performance in interviews with News 3, including in January when he said a lack of witness cooperation continues to make prosecution difficult.

"We are doing the people's work when we have the evidence when the witnesses come forward. When we're able to put on what a jury needs to convict, we get the convictions that we need to get," he said.

Monday's hearing begins at 2 p.m. in Circuit Court.

