Should the decision to mask up be left to parents? Virginia Beach School Board hears both sides of emotional debate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It was a packed Virginia Beach School Board meeting Tuesday night, with officials addressing the plan for the upcoming year, including masks.

As of 10:45 p.m., the meeting is still going on.

Dozens of parents and students spoke out, either for masks being in school or leaving the decision to mask up to the parents.

The emotional night even saw one person being asked to leave the meeting after speaking to the board.

“Y’all are a bunch of bullies!”

There was no loss for words from parents who addressed board members.

“I know you care about safety … don’t put them at unnecessary risk,” said parent Lindsey Nathaniel.

Another parent, Amy Solaris, added, “Let parents parent. Let parents decide whether or not to mask their children.”

This comes after Gov. Northam recently mentioned a new law requiring schools to follow CDC guidelines, which recommend everyone wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

And other local districts, including Chesapeake Public Schools, are choosing to make masks optional.

Before the meeting, many parents rallied to let the decision of masking in schools be up to parents. Many continued to voice that message during the meeting.

“Mandating masks for children is nothing but totalitarian control and child abuse,” said Thomas Conant, a grandparent of a Virginia Beach City Public Schools student.

Meanwhile, other parents, students and teachers advocated for masks this upcoming school year.

“My students are too young to be vaccinated… it’s up to us to keep them safe,” said Cat Evans, a teacher and parent.

Virginia Beach Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence was not at Tuesday night’s meeting. It was said he was absent due to health reasons.

We’re on speaker 4 so far at tonight’s @vbschools meeting - so far, speakers have been advocating for masks in schools - meanwhile, dozens of families rallied outside meeting for parents to have decision on masking @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/EKI23F8esf — Zak Dahlheimer (@ZakDahlheimer) August 10, 2021

So far it’s been mixed with many speaking against masks or for an optional mask policy; a good number of folks, including students, have also spoke in favor of masks for the upcoming school year. One person was asked to leave following speaking after yelling to board @WTKR3 — Zak Dahlheimer (@ZakDahlheimer) August 10, 2021

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.