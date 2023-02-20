VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A change is being proposed that could allow visitors and residents of Virginia Beach to walk their dog on the boardwalk for the majority of the day.

Current laws state that Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, dogs can be on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. only.

Should Virginia Beach expand hours dogs are allowed on the boardwalk? 🐾 Current laws state that Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, dogs can be on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. only. The matter will go before VB City Council on Tuesday. https://t.co/UbdaSQ122j — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) February 20, 2023

The matter will go before Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday, February 21.

The restrictions came up recently during a meeting with the Resort Advisory Commission where multiple hotel operators stated they were losing business because of the current laws.

John Zirkle, President of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association said it would allow hotels to expand their guest base.

“A lot of guests travel with their dogs nowadays, and when they can’t take their dog out walking on the boardwalk all day long until the next morning, that’s a deterrence,” Zirkle said. “A lot of hotels just wouldn’t take guests with dogs because of that.”

Zirkle added that as a dog owner himself, he is well aware of environmental concerns with pet safety.

“You hope people are smart enough to know it does get really hot in Virginia Beach and the humidity and everything,” said Zirkle. “You know, you shouldn’t have your dogs out for long periods of time without water and proper needs that dogs have, but we got to trust that dog owners are responsible enough to know that.”

Zirkle says it’s being brought up by Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson who, back in 2014, pushed to have dogs allowed on the boardwalk in the morning hours instead of being banned completely.

This is a developing story that News 3 will update.